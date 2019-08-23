World must stamp out religious persecution, Guterres declares on new UN Day

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 23 (APP):U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the world to “stamp out anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, the persecution of Christians and other religious groups” on the first international day to remember people targeted for their religion and beliefs.

The Day was created in response to an increasing number of attacks against individuals and groups, targeted simply because of their religion or belief, around the world. Examples, said the Secretary-General, include “Jews have been murdered in synagogues, their gravestones defaced with swastikas; Muslims gunned down in mosques, their religious sites vandalized; Christians killed at prayer, their churches torched.”