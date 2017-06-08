World men’s softball championship schedule announced

LAHORE, June 8 (APP): The World Baseball Softball Confederation has

announced the pools and official tournament schedule of the 2017 WBSC Men’s Softball World Championship taking place in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada from July 7-16.

The fifteenth edition of the men’s flagship softball event will showcase

more than 80 games — 64 games taking place in the round robin over the first seven days, followed by three days of playoff action said the information made available to APP here on Thursday by Pakistan Federation baseball.

The participating nations in the WBSC Men’s Softball Championship

represent a global reach that spans across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

Nations will be divided into two pools to compete in a challenging

round-robin, with the top four finishers from each pool advancing to the double page playoff round. The remaining teams will compete in the placement round.

Following is the formation of the pools,

Pool A: No. 3 Argentina, No. 5 Australia, No. 4 Canada, No. 11 Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, India, No. 14 South Africa, and No. 6 USA

Pool B: No. 19 Botswana, No. 8 Czech Republic, No. 13 Denmark, No. 10

Great Britain, No. 20 Indonesia, No. 2 Japan, No. 1 New Zealand, Turkey, and No. 7 Venezuela

All 17 participating National Teams will compete on Opening Day, with

action opening on July 7 with Great Britain taking on Botswana.

The opening ceremony will be followed by Canada meeting South Africa in

front of the home crowd.

A key contest will be the rematch of the 2015 bronze medal game between

New Zealand and Venezuela, when they face each other on July 11.

The gold medal game will take centre stage on July 16 and will be

preceded by the bronze medal match.

Both India and Turkey will be making their men’s world championship

debuts. India’s first action will be versus Australia while Turkey’s first opponent will be New Zealand.

Canada is aiming to repeat as world champions following their gold medal

performance on their home turf in 2015 by defeating New Zealand 10-5; Venezuela earned the bronze medal.