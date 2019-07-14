World media has also exposed Shehbaz’s corruption now: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, July 14 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that a leading British newspaper, “Daily Mail” has also endorsed Shehbaz Sharif’s massive corruption and money-laundering.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, she said the Sharif family, especially Shehbaz Sharif, plundered 500 million pounds relief aid,

donated by Britain for the earthquake victims in Pakistan. She said that Shehbaz also deceived the British people as well as Pakistani nation through massive money-laundering. She said that the shameful act by the ‘Corruption King’ Shehbaz Sharif and his gang brought a bad name to Pakistan globally and created a bad impression of the country in the comity of nations as well.

She said that all national institutions in Pakistan would now probe the nasty matter of Shehbaz Sharif corruption, pointed out by the British daily.