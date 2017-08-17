World Humanitarian Day to be observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): The United Nations’ (UN) World
Humanitarian Day will be observed on August 19 to honors all
humanitarians who have worked in the promotion of the humanitarian
cause, and those who have lost their lives in the cause of duty.
It aims to increase public awareness about humanitarian
assistance activities worldwide and the importance of
international cooperation.
Many communities and organizations try to increase the
importance of humanitarians by distributing publicity and
information material.
More than 700 humanitarian workers have died or experienced
the most dangerous situations while trying to help those in need.
World Humanitarian Day was established by the General
Assembly of the UN in December 2008 and was first observed in
August 2009.
The total number of people affected by natural disasters has
risen over the past decade, and about 211 million people are
directly affected each year.
Women and children are especially affected because of their
ongoing struggles with poverty, insecurity, hunger, poor health
and environmental decline.
Around the world, conflict is exacting a massive toll on
people’s lives. Trapped in wars that are not of their making,
millions of civilians are forced to hide or run for their lives.
Children are taken out of school, families are displaced
from their homes, and communities are torn apart, while the world
is not doing enough to stop their suffering.
At the same time, health and aid workers – who risk their
lives to care for people affected by violence – are increasingly
being targeted.
For WHD 2017, humanitarian partners are coming together to
reaffirm that civilians caught in conflict are #NotATarget.
Through a global online campaign featuring an innovative
partnership with Facebook Live, together with events held around
the world, we will raise our voices to advocate for those most
vulnerable in war zones, and demand that world leaders do
everything their power to protect civilians in conflict.
This campaign follows on the UN Secretary-General’s report
on protection of civilians, which was launched earlier this year.
Laying out his `path to protection’, the Secretary-General calls
for enhanced respect for international humanitarian and human
rights law, and protection of civilians, including humanitarian
and medical workers as well as civilian infrastructure.
World Humanitarian Day to be observed on Saturday
ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): The United Nations’ (UN) World