World has seen nation’s love with Armed Forces, LEAs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jul 26 (APP):Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday said the world had seen Pakistani people’s love and respect for the Pakistani Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

“Thank you fellow Pakistanis. World has seen your love & respect for Pak Armed Forces & LEAs today. U hv (have) rejected all kinds of malicious propaganda. We are strong because we have your unflinching support. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan and its People. Pakistan wins again!,” he said in a tweet. The ISPR director general was referring to the Pakistanis’ love for the Armed Forces and LEAs, which they exhibited on the election day by presenting bouquets and offering gratitude to the personnel deputed at the polling stations.