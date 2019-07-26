World has grown numb to Syrian carnage: UN rights chief

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 26 (APP):The relentless campaign of airstrikes in Syria has been met with a “collective shrug,” the top United Nations human rights official said on Friday, denouncing the world’s apparent indifference to the mounting civilian casualties a “failure of leadership” by the world’s most powerful countries.

“Despite repeated calls by the United Nations to respect the principle of precaution and distinction in their conduct of hostilities, this latest relentless campaign of airstrikes by the Government and its allies has continued to hit medical facilities, schools and other civilian infrastructure such as markets and bakeries,” Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.