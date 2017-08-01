World class swimming facility provided to youth, secretary sports

LAHORE, Aug 1 (APP): Secretary Sports Punjab Nayyar Iqbal on Tuesday said Sports Board Punjab had provided the facility of a world class swimming pool to local swimmers to polish their skills and to become quality swimmers in due course of time.

“The high-profile Coaches and Swimmers camp has been started and

we will continue this activity in future as well”, he said while talking to media on the sidelines of Coaches and Swimmers camp here on Tuesday at the State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Nayyar Iqbal said world’s best swimming coaches were giving valuable

training to local swimmers. “DG SBP Zulfiqar Ghumman has a big role in holding this elite camp. Definitely, it’s a matter of pride that our four young swimmers will get training in world level atmosphere in Britain”.

DG SBP Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on this occasion said it’s a great

achievement for Sports Board Punjab to have one of the best swimming pools in its vicinity. “We want to host an Asian Swimming event in Lahore which will be highly helpful for the promotion of swimming in this region”, he said.

He further said it’s a great opportunity for young local swimmers

to learn modern swimming from top British coaches. “This camp will

also be very helpful in polishing skills of our coaches and trainers”,

he maintained.