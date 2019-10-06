World can witness another World War-like human tragedy: AJK President cautions

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the US Administration to save Kashmir and people of Kashmir by mounting pressure on India to cease ongoing massacre and repression and withdraw unilateral actions taken on August 5 in Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these views while talking to a high level US delegation which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the AJK State’s capital town, AJK Presidential Secretariate said in an official statement issued on Sunday evening.

Welcoming the US delegation for visiting liberated territory to get first-hand information about the situation erupted out of the actions by India, reaction of Kashmiri people and to examine the ground realities, the AJK president said that it was essential for the US Administration, Congress and the Senate to save Occupied Kashmir and its people from the designs of Indian fanatic rulers.