World Bank should play its role regarding Indus Water Treaty: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said that World Bank should regard Indus Water Treaty as a broker to ensure the regional peace and balance of power between India and Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony here at the Institute of Strategic Studies,

Khawaja Asif said that violations of Indus Water Treaty and changes in the demography of the shared water bodies with India will not be acceptable for Pakistan.

He said India is pursuing the long term patterns of hydel power

projects that will affect the natural sharing of water. “Indus Water Treaty is of paramount importance for Pakistan and we have our concerns over India’s expansion of Hydel Projects”, he said.

He said India has constructed various projects in violation of the

treaty and did not provide their designs to Pakistan.

He informed that the government has separated the two departments of Water and Power. “We have a separate Minister looking after the department of water that shows our focus and determination towards the issue”, he added.

He also criticized the callous use of water that is being used

domestically terming it as the “criminal” use of the natural resources.

“People must realize that we are not very self sufficient in water and

had it is not used carefully, Pakistan will be facing serous consequences in next 50 years”, he said.

He said government is building several Hydel power facilities on Neelum

river to be more self sufficient in coming years”, he said.

Minster said Indus Water Treaty must be respected and defended as it is one of the longest treaty between the two countries that even withstood wars and conflicts.

Pakistan and India share the waters of Indus River Basin which has been a major source of contention between the two states since independence.

In order to resolve the disputes, both countries signed IWT in 1960

with the help of World Bank which has survived over five decades of belligerence between the two states.