World Bank funded projects to be expedited:Makhdum Khusro

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, while appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, said the incumbent government was committed to fast track the various projects being funded by World Bank.

The minister was talking to Country Director, World Bank, Patchamuthu Illangovan who called on him here on Friday.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, various infrastructure, clean drinking water, drainage and agriculture related projects being funded by the World Bank came under discussion.