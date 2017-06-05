World Bank forecasts Pakistan’s economy to grow by 5.5% in FY18

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): The World Bank forecasts that Pakistan

is expected to pick up to a 5.2 percent rate in fiscal 2017 (July 1,

2016 – June 30, 2017) and to 5.5 percent in the next fiscal year,

reflecting an upturn in private investment, increased energy supply,

and improved security.

The overall growth in the South Asian region is forecast to

pick up to 6.8 percent in 2017 and accelerate to 7.1 percent in

2018, reflecting a solid expansion of domestic demand and exports,

World Bank’s June 2017 Global Economic Prospects said.

The report said that global economic growth will strengthen to

2.7 percent in 2017 as a pickup in manufacturing and trade, rising

market confidence, and stabilizing commodity prices allow growth to

resume in commodity-exporting emerging market and developing

economies.

The growth in advanced economies is expected to accelerate to

1.9 percent in 2017, which will also benefit the trading partners of

these countries.

Global financing conditions remain favorable and commodity

prices have stabilized. Against this improving international

backdrop, growth in emerging market and developing economies as a

whole will pick up to 4.1 percent this year from 3.5 percent in

2016.

Growth among the world’s seven largest emerging market

economies is forecast to increase and exceed its long-term average

by 2018. Recovering activity in these economies should have

significant positive effects for growth in other emerging and

developing economies and globally.

Nevertheless, substantial risks cloud the outlook. New trade

restrictions could derail the welcome rebound in global trade.

Persistent policy uncertainty could dampen confidence and

investment. Amid exceptionally low financial market volatility, a

sudden market reassessment of policy-related risks or of the pace of

advanced-economy monetary policy normalization could provoke

financial turbulence. Over the longer term, persistently weak

productivity and investment growth could erode long-term growth

prospects in emerging market and developing economies that are key

to poverty reduction.

“For too long, we’ve seen low growth hold back progress in the

fight against poverty, so it is encouraging to see signs that the

global economy is gaining firmer footing,” World Bank Group

President Jim Yong Kim said.

“With a fragile but real recovery now underway, countries

should seize this moment to undertake institutional and market

reforms that can attract private investment to help sustain growth

in the long-term. Countries must also continue to invest in people

and build resilience against overlapping challenges, including

climate change, conflict, forced displacement, famine, and disease.”

The report highlights concern about mounting debt and deficits

among emerging market and developing economies, raising the prospect

that an abrupt rise in interest rates or tougher borrowing

conditions might be damaging.

At the end of 2016, government debt exceeded its 2007 level by

more than 10 percentage points of GDP in more than half of emerging

market and developing economies and fiscal balances worsened from

their 2007 levels by more than 5 percentage points of GDP in one-

third of these countries.

“The reassuring news is that trade is recovering,” said World

Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer. “The concern is that investment

remains weak. In response, we are shifting our priorities for

lending toward projects that can spur follow-on investment by the

private sector.”

A bright spot in the outlook is a recovery in trade growth to

4 percent after a post-financial crisis low of 2.5 percent last

year.

The report highlights a key area of weakness in global trade,

trade among firms not linked through ownership. Such trade through

outsourcing channels has slowed much more sharply than intra-firm

trade in recent years.

This is a reminder of the importance of a healthy global

trading network for the less integrated firms that account for the

majority of enterprises.

“After a prolonged slowdown, recent acceleration in activity

in some of the largest emerging markets is a welcome development for

growth in their regions and for the global economy,” said World Bank

Development Economics Prospects Director Ayhan Kose. “Now is the

time for emerging market and developing economies to assess their

vulnerabilities and strengthen policy buffers against adverse

shocks.”