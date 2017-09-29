LAHORE, Sept 29 (APP): World Bank South Asia Region Country
Director Patchamuthu Illangovan called on Punjab Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Friday.
During the meeting, programmes of improvement in social sector
in the Punjab, launched with the cooperation of the World Bank,
were discussed in detail.
The country director appreciated the computerisation of land
record and social sector reforms and said the Punjab government
had introduced tremendous reforms for betterment in social sector
under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said
the World Bank would continue working with the Punjab government.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the World
Bank was a solid partner of the Punjab government and its role
for development of the social sector was laudable. He said people
had been given their right by computerising the land record. He
said fraud, cheating and corruption had been eliminated due to
computerisation of the land record.
He said that commendable improvement had been made in education,
healthcare and skills development sectors. He said the WB would
also be welcomed in future for cooperation in betterment of the
social sector.
World Bank country director calls on Shehbaz
