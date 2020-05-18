World appreciating PM’s initiative of Corona Relief Tiger Force: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the world was praising Imran Khan’s initiative of establishment of Corona Relief Tiger Force for assistance the people.

Tagging an article published by United Kingdom leading newspaper Daily Telegraph, he said that with the national spirit, the youth were helping the people in the fight against coronavirus.

The minister said that young volunteers, facilitating the people at this difficult time were pride of the nation.

Daily Telegraph of the United Kingdom in a detailed piece had in an article written by Ben Farmer said the initiative will tap into youth population that is the country’s one of the biggest resources.

The Force will provide masses of enthusiastic volunteers to aid the police, civil servants and health officials, it said.

Their tasks will range from ensuring social distancing rules, applied at public places and food shops to helping hand out emergency cash payments to the poor.

It article said among over a million volunteers who signed up for the Tigers force, are some 400,000 students including 50,000 engineers, 45,000 teachers, and 5,000 or 6,000 lawyers.