World applauds PM’s peace offer to India: Fawad

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP)::Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the world at large had applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace offer to India as war had never been a solution to any problem among the countries.

Addressing the convocation of a private university here, he said all the political and military leadership of Pakistan as well as other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Turkey, had appreciated the Prime Minister’s policy statement offering India to sort out all issues in a peaceful manner through dialogue, avoiding any war and altercation.

They also reposed their full confidence in Imran Khan’s vision for bringing about stability and durable peace in the region, the minister added.