World AIDS Day observed today

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):World AIDS Day was observed on Sunday to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and express solidarity with people living with the pandemic.

The day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care around the world.

This year theme of World AIDS DAY is `Communities Make the Difference’.

In his message pertaining to the day, the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said they need to harness the role of community-led organizations that advocate for their peers, deliver HIV services, defend human rights and provide support.