World acknowledges Quaid’s achievements, struggles: say Scholars

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):A Ph.D scholar Tazeem on Sunday said the struggle, hard work and achievements of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan were being acknowledged across the world.

Expressing views on PTV special programme telecast on Quaid’s birth anniversary being celebrated across the country, she said history had proved that the personality of Quaid-i-Azam could not be found in the Sub-continent. Various leaders and intellectuals including the writers of India had lauded the capabilities and struggle of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She said it was need of the hour to apprise the youth about the political, social, economical, religious and other achievements of the great founder of Pakistan.

Elaborating the abilities and qualities of the leader and founder of Pakistan, she said Quaid-i-Azam hold a multi-dimensional personality being a nation builder, politician, lawyer, and philosopher.

She urged the nation and leaders to follow the vision and thoughts of Quaid, to work for the development and prosperity of the country and masses.

A student Ali said Quaid-i-Azam had an ideal and moderate personality which attracted the young generation.

Quaid-i-Azam had always given importance to youth and considered them as building block. Quoting the address of Quaid on August 11, 1947, he said the Quaid urged the nation to promote brotherhood and flush out social evils and nepotism from the society.

Every Pakistani should follow the enlightened vision of Quaid-e-Azam to play role for the country and masses, the student added.