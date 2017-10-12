ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the world had acknowledged the
Pakistan’s efforts in war against terrorism.
Pakistan Armed Forces had played vital role and achieved many successes in fighting war against
terror, he said while talking to a private news channel.
He said Armed Forces role in war against terrorism was commendable.
All the institutions including judiciary and media were working independently in the country, he said.
The democratic system was strengthening day by day, he said.
To a question he said that there was no threat to democratic system in the country. He said that all
the national institutional were working under their domain.
To another question he said the difference of opinion was the essence of democracy.
World acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts in war against terror: Khawaja Asif
ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the world had acknowledged the