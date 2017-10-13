World acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts in war against terror: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the world had acknowledged the

Pakistan’s efforts in war against terrorism.

Pakistan Armed Forces had played a vital role and achieved many successes in fighting war against

terror, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Armed Forces role in war against terrorism was commendable.

All the institutions including judiciary and media were working independently in the country, he added.

The democratic system was strengthening day by day, he said.

To a question he said that there was no threat to democratic system in the country. He said that all

the national institutional were working under their domain.

To another question, he said the difference of opinion was the essence of democracy.