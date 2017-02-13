Work under way at fast pace to build sports facilities: Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): Chairman Steering Committee Hanif Abbasi has said that
construction work on under-construction sports facilities is under way on a fast pace and
all projects will be completed within scheduled time-frame.
He expressed these views after visiting sports facilities and grounds at Badoki, Rakh
Jhedu, Pandoki, Saraich, Rora and Karot Ghatti. Director General, Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar
Ahmad Ghumman, Head of cricket academies Zaheer aabbas, Divisional sports officer Rauf
Bajwa and district sports officer Tanvir shah were also present here too.
Hanif Abbasi said flood-lights will also be installed at sports facilities to organise
night sports events.
The DG sports said with the competition of these facilities sports events of all the
major games will be organised on regular basis to engage the youth in healthy activities and
to promote sports culture.
“We are building these sports facilities as a part of vision of Punjab Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to broaden the base of the games and to provide most modern
grounds for polishing the skills and talent of the players in different disciplines,” he added.
