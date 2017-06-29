Work started to install floodlights at LCCA ground

LAHORE, June 29 (APP): With the soil testing completed the work to

install international standard floodlights at the Lahore City Cricket ground has been started and the project will be completed at a cost of Rs 60 million.

“The soil testing was conducted to judge the strength of the soil on

which the four towering poles will be erected”, said President, Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA), Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said the project will be completed under the supervision of the

Sports Board Punjab.

He said with the installation of most modern lights a new era of night

cricket will begin in the city which will be very beneficial for club cricket.

“With the installation of lights, LCCA ground will become the first ever

regional cricket venue in the Punjab Province to have international standard lights which will help in developing a new culture of night cricket in the city “, he added.

He praised the efforts of MNA, Hamza Shahbaz for getting project

approved from the Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

“The work to erect the four towering poles will start soon”,he said,

adding,”We have been trying for years to equip the LCCA ground with lights and it is special day for the cricket of Lahore that lights are being installed”,he said.

LCCA is thankful to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shabaz Sharif

and Director General,Sport Board Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, for equipping the ground with lights which will contribute to overall development of the cricket, especially at grassroots level.

He said the young cricketers will get the necessary experience of night

cricket and people will be watching entertaining cricket under lights .

Nadeem said Karachi is the only city of Pakistan which has three to four

grounds where night cricket is being played and it has been observed that large gatherings turn up during night cricket matches.

He said the night cricket activities will help in engaging the

affiliated clubs of LCCA in competitive cricket during summer season and in the month of Ramazan and the venue can be used for holding National T20 Cup matches at night”, said Nadeem, himself a former first class cricketer.

LCCA chief said a system will be evolved to provide ground to all the

affiliated clubs of LCCA and its teams to get much needed practice of night cricket. He pointed out that a standby heavy capacity generator will also be installed to provide uninterrupted electricity in case of electric failure during a match at the LCCA ground.

“Before the coming national cricket season commences we will be having the ground ready for the night cricket matches”, he said.