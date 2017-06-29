Work on preparation of new curriculum in progress: Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): The concerned ministry was

preparing a new curriculum for the students of primary and

secondary level which will help provide information

about traffic laws and disaster management.

The new curriculum will also create hate against corruption

and drugs besides civic sense among the students, Minister of

State for Education, Interior and Vocational Training Engineer

Baligh ur Rehman said while talking to PTV on Thursday.

The present government was making efforts to bring

improvement in all the institutions and for this, steps have been

taken to achieve the objectives, he said.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the recent tragic incident

of Oil tanker occurred in Bahawalpur, the state minister said

that a high level committee was constituted on the directives of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to investigate the matter.

He urged the media to play role for creating civic sense

among the masses about the traffic laws.

Appreciating the Rescue teams, he said that all the Rescue

institutions had provided immediate help to the victims of Oil

tanker. He added that Armed forces also played active role in

rescue operation.

Balig ur Rehman said that Punjab government had completed

the ‘Burn Center’ equipped with all necessary facilities in Multan

area.

He said that victims of Oil tanker were provided best

medical facilities in different hospitals of the province.