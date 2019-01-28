Work on housing project in three cities to start next month

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The work on the housing project in the cities of Renala Khurd, Chishitan and Lodhran will formally start next month to fulfill the housing needs of the people under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

“The work on the housing project in the three cities will begin in February and then it will be extended to other towns and cities,” a senior official of the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP on Monday.