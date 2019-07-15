Work on Dasu hydropower project to start shortly: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 4320 megawatt Dasu hydropower project and work would be started on it shortly.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the project was delayed for the last three and half years and national kitty was suffering Rs.300-360 million daily loss.

He said inquiry was being conducted to fix the responsibility that who were involved in delay of this important project. The country suffered loss of billion of rupees due to this criminal negligence, he added.