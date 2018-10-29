Work on Chakdara-Chitral, Chitral-Gilgit Baltistan roads to start next year: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed Monday said the present government was determined to undertake road building schemes to accelerate pace of economic development in the country.

Work on Chakdara-Chitral road and Chitral-Gilgit Baltistan road would be started within one year, he said while talking to MNA Mehboob Shah from Malakand Division at Ministry of Communications.

Murad Saeed said road infrastructure played vital role in socioeconomic development of the country, and construction of roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province stood among priorities of the government.

Recalling beauty of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he said, access to tourist resorts would surely pave the way to promote tourism industry there.

He said improvement of Chakdara-Chitral road and construction of Chitral-Gilgit Baltistan road would open up new avenues of development.

In the past only slogans were raised for national development projects he said adding but the present government was taking practical steps to materialize projects of national importance. Work on Chakdara-Chitral-Gilgit-Baltistan schemes would be undertaken in one year, he added.

Mehboob Shah expressed gratitude to Murad Saeed for taking interest in road building projects in developing regions.