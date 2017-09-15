Work on Besham-Khazkhela Expressway to be started after receiving feasibility report: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Ahmed

Sheikh on Friday apprised the Senate that construction work on Besham to Khazkhela Expressway would be started once its feasibility report received.

In response to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said

the Prime Minister during the visit of Swat in May 2015 had announced the construction of the Expressway.

An amount of Rs 50 million was earmarked for conducting the feasibility

study of the project in PSDP-2016-17, he said.

He said the National Highway Authority had awarded the contract for

conducting the feasibility study on March 16, 2017.

The procurement of works process would be initiated after the approval

of PC-I by the government, he added.

To another question, the minister said there was no proposal under

consideration to shift back Sangjani Toll Plaza at its old place as the collection of revenue at current location was satisfactory.

He said there was no development work in sector D-17 when the Toll Plaza

was shifted.

To a question, Aftab Ahmed said the construction work of Loralai

Bypasses would be started after finalization of the alignment, completion of cost estimate, design drawing, tendering and award process. The Design Consultants M/s AA Associates had been hired and survey for alignment was in progress.

To a supplementary query, he said under rules, the contractor could not

sub-let the contract to other company.

Responding a question asked by Usman Kakar, the minister said the PM had

given approval for deploying motorway police along Kuchlak-Zhob and Karachi-Chaman highways and the case was now with the Finance Division.