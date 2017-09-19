Work on all portions of CPEC Western Route underway

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): The construction and land acquisition

work on all portions of the Western Route of China Pakistan Economic

Corridor is under way and the major work on the Route is expected to

be completed by next year.

The shortest of all CPEC routes is Western Alignment of the

CPEC which is 2,463 km length and starts from Khunjrab, passing

through Burhan (Hakla), DI Khan (Yarik), Zhob, Quetta,Surab and

Hoshab and terminates at Gwadar.

An official of Planning Commission told APP that the Western

Routes’ 615 Kilometer Khunjrab Raikot section has already been

completed while Havelian Abotabad Manshehra (40 km) section will be

completed by May, 2018.

He said work on construction of all five sections of Hakla

D.I.Khan Expressway had begun.

This project is an important part of Western Route of CPEC and

the 285 km long Motorway will be completed in two years at a cost of

more than Rs 142 billion.

He said that the project alignment started at

Hakla,near Tarnol interchange on M 1 and passes through Fateh

Jhang,Mianwali,Kundal and ended at Yarak at Indus Highway (N 55).

He said that the alignment of motorway passed through

developing areas and its construction would generate new employment

opportunities.

Availability of high speed transportation will pave way for

improvement of health and education sectors as well, and local

produces will easily be taken to the big markets.

He said that ground breaking of the up gradation of

Zhob Mughalkot section was performed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

in December 2015.

He said that rehabilitation of D.I.Khan Mughalkot section of

N 50 would be completed by 2018. Moreover he said that dualization

of 531 km D.I.Khan to Kuchlak section of N 50 would be operational

by 2020.

The objective of the CPEC was to promote trade ties with

neighboring countries Central Asian States and South Asian

countries, which would ultimately make Pakistan a trade

hub in this whole region, he said.

Similarly, the Sorab Hoshab highway forms an important link on

the western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and

has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 billion.

The highway is 449 kilometers long and links the Gwadar port

to the north.

The official said that with the completion of the highway, the

distance time from Gwadar to Quetta had been reduced from 48 hours

to only 10 hours.