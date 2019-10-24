Work in final stages to introduce equal syllabus at primary level: Shafqat

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood here on Thursday said that work was in final stages to introduce equal syllabus in all schools, seminaries (Madarass) at primary level.

He was addressing the participants after distributing ‘Times Higher Education World University Ranking Certificates’ among the representatives of different universities here.

The federal minister said that a formula should be prepared to check the standard of education being offered to the students at universities.Though there were challenges for the universities,efforts were being made by the federal government to overcome them,he added.

With the passage of time, importance of higher education had increased that was why, there were demands to establish universities at district level, he said adding that the government was utilizing all available resources in this regard.

Shafqat Mahmood said that public and private sector universities were imparting higher education as well as provide best research environment,however, he stressed the need to ensure international standard,while conferring degrees and diplomas to the students.

He said effective steps were needed to further enhance quality of education in the institutions. It was era of internet and modern technologies and students can get any information by clicking a button on the internet.

He said Higher Education Commission was also working on various programmes to promote higher education and provision of opportunities to the students to get state of the art facilities.