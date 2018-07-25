Women,youth participation in election welcome gesture: EU Observer

MULTAN,July 25 ( APP)-:Active Participation of women and youth in general election is a welcome gesture which has encouraged voters to turn up for casting their votes, said a European Union Observer.

Talking to APP after visiting district control room set up at deputy commissioner here on Wednesday, observer Hanas said that he has come all the way from Germany to observe election process.

” I’m delighted to see people queuing for polling votes at different polling stations in the city which shows Pakistanis are eager to cast their votes”,he said.

The European Union observer stated the election process was quite peaceful in the morning.

Hanas observed that women and youth were turning up in good numbers to cast their vote in this election, adding it was a good omen and healthy sign for democracy in the country.