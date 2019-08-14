Women’s T20 to be included in 2022 CW Games

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The Women’s Twenty-20 Cricket will be included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled to take place in England from July 27 to August 7.

Manu Sawhney, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), in a statement, said women’s cricket continued to go from strength to strength, and “we are delighted and honoured the Commonwealth games associations voted to include Women’s T20 cricket at Birmingham 2022.”

Eight teams would compete across eight match days, as cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998, when South Africa won gold medal in a men’s 50-over format competition in Kuala Lumpur.