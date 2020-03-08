Women’s Day March calls for gender equality, basic rights

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Women’s Day march in connection with the international women’s day called for making urgent measures to ensure gender equality and basic rights of women.

The Women’s Day was marked by the people from different walks of life who participated in the Women’s Day March.

The march was organized under the banner of “Hum Auratain” (we women), an umbrella term for women, transgender individuals and minorities who stand against the patriarchal structures that result in the economic and structural exploitation of women.

The march was attended by women, children, men, transgender people and others.

The marchers demanded the implementation of domestic violence (Prevention and Protection) bill 2013 and Transgender Protection Rights Bill 2018.

They also demanded that women were deprived their right to knowledge and also free, safe and healthy working environment for women across the country which should be provided.

Nayab Ali, a representative of transgender community also participated in the march, said transgender people were the marginalized segment of society.

Asmast Shah Jahan said, “We follow the constitution of Pakistan and demand strict implementation of law and equal rights for women that are enshrined in the Constitution.”