Women vital to peace efforts in Afghanistan: UN official

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 5 (APP):As efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan are being stepped up, the top UN official in the country has underscored the importance of women participation as vital to ending the conflict and ensuring long-lasting stability Gender inequality continues to prevail in Afghanistan with regard to women participation in peace processes, despite the fact that women are as affected by the conflict as men, Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Special Representative and head of its mission in the country (UNAMA), said Tuesday, during a series of nationwide meetings focused on women, peace and security.