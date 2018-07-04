Women protest against short supply of natural gas

NAWABSHAH, Jul 04 (APP):Hundreds of women came out to protest against hours long load shedding of gas in nearby areas of Daulatpur town and occupied the camp set up to welcome rally of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Protesting women were chanting slogans “Bilawal first give gas then take vote”. Later these women and children came on National highway.

Talking to media these women said that long hours load shedding of gas has become a trend since long time and children and male members have to go to school and to their workplaces without breakfast while gas also remains unavailable when they return from schools, shops and offices.

Protesting women said that elected representatives of PPP seems not interested in resolving the issue so they were constrained to stage demonstration in front of rally of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.