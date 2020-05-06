Women players aim to translate learnings from Wasim, Babar lectures into on-field success

LAHORE, May 06 (APP):The Pakistan national women’s team expressed its delight on being provided an opportunity to interact with the cricket’s elite of the past and present generations via video conference calls earlier in the week.

The Pakistan Cricket Board arranged two online sessions of the current internationals and emerging players with legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram and leading batsman Babar Azam.

The duo provided insights about how to strategize and approach the game in different conditions.

The interactive sessions included wide-ranging discussions from preparations for a match to the execution of on-field tactics.

Wasim and Babar stressed on the significance of hard work and physical fitness, while emphasising that patience and temperament remained vital ingredients for success at the international level.

Reflecting on the sessions, Pakistan women’s team captain Bismah Maroof said here on Wednesday : “It is very important that the players continue to use this time for their development and learn how they can approach the game in an effective manner when normalcy returns.

These sessions are a great step in that direction and every player learnt a great deal from them.

“Wasim Akram, who is one of the greatest players this nation has produced, provided an insight in what made him such a great player and his session was a great inspiration for me and the team to work harder than before.

Listening to him about how he led Pakistan in different situations and in pressure was really helpful.

“It was also wonderful to hear Babar Azam, who continues to impress the world with his pure skill, on how he prepares for a match and approaches different situations.

“I am thankful to Wasim Akram and Babar Azam for taking their time out for us and the PCB for providing this great learning opportunity.”

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Aiman Anwar said: “I am thankful to the PCB for setting up our session with Wasim Akram, who I always look forward to learn from. He provided some invaluable tips about T20 bowling and told us about the art of reading a batter’s mind.

“He shared the experiences of his playing days which will help me grow as a player. I am hopeful my interaction with him will help me emerge as a successful bowler.”

Diana Baig, right-arm medium-fast bowler, said: “The session with Wasim Akram was very inspirational. He spoke about how to use different variations in bowling.

“He shared how he handled pressure and how to maintain fitness as a fast bowler, which will help me a great deal.”

Opener Muneeba Ali said: “Our session with Babar Azam turned out to be beneficial for me as Babar shared his mind set with us along with his training regimes. This session helped me in understanding that how a world number one batsman operates in pressure situations.

“I look forward to implement what I have learned when normalcy returns. I thank Babar for taking his time and the PCB for arranging these sessions for us.”

Middle-order batter Iram Javed said: “I was very excited for our session with Babar Azam. It was a wonderful session in which I got to learn a lot. He shared experiences of handling pressure as a captain and as a player.

“It was good to hear about how he sets his goals and works to achieve them. I look forward to implement what I have learned from him in my game.”