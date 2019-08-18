Women PCB High Performance conditioning camp for women cricketers in full swing in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, Aug 18 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board High Performance conditioning camp to prepare women players for the upcoming cricketing season involving 30 women cricketers is in full swing in lush green and picturesque Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

The purpose of the camp, which currently in progress and will continue till August 31, is to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments. A tough international season awaits Pakistan with series against Bangladesh and England, culminating with the ICC Women T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in March next year.