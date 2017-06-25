Women-only mosques, a unique feature of Islam in China

BEIJING, June 25 (APP): Niujie Women’s Mosque, a unique

feature of Islam in China, is not just a worship place for local

Muslim community, but very popular among foreign Muslim women

visiting Beijing.

During the holy month of Ramadan, hundreds of women attend

religious services every day at the mosque, located in Beijing’s

Xicheng district.

“China’s women-only mosques are the best representative of

religion with Chinese characteristics. It’s a signature building

that shows our respect for women,” Liu Jun, director of the

Niujie Mosque, told the Global Times.

“Besides serving as a platform for Muslim women to pray and

learn about the religion, women-only mosques now also have a new

identity – a platform to forge international communication,”

he added.

Beijing’s first women-only mosque was built in 1921 in

Xicheng’s Shouliu Hutong. The mosque was destroyed in 1997

amid a wave of demolitions of buildings considered dilapidated

by the local government. In 2005, the government rebuilt the

new Niujie Women’s Mosque, near its old location and the

Niujie Mosque.

Liu, referencing Chairman Mao’s famous statement, said

that Muslim women “hold up half the sky” and are encouraged

to play a big part in community activities.

According to Liu, in some Muslim communities in China

and abroad there are no women-only mosques and women have

to pray at home.

There is no official data on the number of women-only

mosques in China. Professor Shui Jingjun of the Henan Academy

of Social Sciences wrote in her book that such mosques were

first established in China’s central plains which include

parts of Henan, Hebei, Anhui, Shanxi and Shandong provinces.

The Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region also has women-only

mosques.

Liu said that the emergence of women-only mosques was a

result of the intermixture of Chinese and Islamic traditions.

He noted that the largest single Muslim community in China

is the Hui who largely claim descent from Arab traders who came

to China as early as 13 centuries ago and settled in China,

intermarrying with locals. This ethnic mixture is reflected

in their religious practices. “So we have characteristics of

Han culture, which is inclusive,” said Liu.

Besides the influence of their mixed origins, Shui’s book

offers another explanation for the existence of women-only

mosques.

When Muslims first came to China during the Tang Dynasty

(618-907), they were honored guests. But during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Chinese Muslims fell out of favour with the

authorities and were subject to repression. Under this persecution,

the Muslim community had to make the most of its resources to

ensure its cultural survival, and hence Muslim women had to help

bear the responsibility of transmitting the faith.

So as early as the middle of the 17th century, religious

schools especially set up for educating female Muslims emerged.

During the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), these schools developed

into women-only mosques.

Women-only mosques aren’t only places for female Muslims to

learn about their religion, but also an important resource for

illiterate women, especially seniors, to learn basic knowledge,

according to Ma.

During the Cultural Revolution, religious practices of all

kinds were banned. It wasn’t until the 1980s that religion

returned to public view and female Imams re-appeared.

Ma said that these days young Chinese Muslims learn about

the Holy Quran from Islamic websites and books. But she feels

that it’s still necessary to have women-only mosques and female

Imams.

According to Liu and Wang, in the last two years, they have

seen more and more young Muslim women coming to the mosque for

prayers, many of whom are college students.

Liu attributes the growth in youthful enthusiasm for Islam

to the greater promotion of the religion on social media, which

has made young people feel closer to their faith.