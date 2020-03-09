Women Int’l Film Festival opens

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):The 4th edition of Women International Film Festival (WIFF) on Monday opened here featuring more than half of the films created by Pakistani female film makers that tell indigenous stories.

The festival has been organized with the support of German Cooperation in Pakistan, Austrian Embassy, Foundation of Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) while FM 91 was an official media partner for the festival.

This year’s film festival is scheduled to take rounds of different university campuses across the twin cities, as well as travel Peshawar for the first time, while public screenings will be held at the FACE (Foundation of f Arts, Culture, and Education) in Islamabad with an elaborate programme of showcasing 14 films over two days.

Speaking on the occasion, WIFF Founder and Director Madeeha Raza said unlike the previous years, more films made by the female filmmakers, based on local stories, would be screened during the current festival.

“We’re so delighted with this year’s line-up of films featuring more Pakistani female filmmakers. While the goal has always been to empower women’s voices and visions from around the world, I am overjoyed that more than half of the films in our 2020 programme tell indigenous stories about our own society,” she added.

A film each from Afghanistan, Austria, Bangladesh, Germany, and India would also be showcased during the festival, Madeeha Raza said.

The panel discussion, titled Freedom of Expression and the Burden of Censorship, explored the politics of film censorship and the limits of tolerance and sensitivity associated with the censorship regime. Panelists included documentary filmmakers Tazeen Bari and Samar Minnullah, and Member Censor Board Safina Syma Khar.

The event was attended by German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, diplomats from French and Austrian embassies along with filmmakers, actors, media students and journalists.

Over the years, the WIFF tried to fill the gender gap in film, besides widening appreciation for independent cinema, by creating a platform for diverse storytellers from all over the world, including countries like Afghanistan, Bulgaria, France, Iran, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.