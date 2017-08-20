Women football tournament from Aug 25

ISLAMABAD Aug 20 (APP): The No Smoking Women Football
Tournament will kick off from August 25 here at H-8 Ground.
Chairman, Organizing Committee, Haji Ghiasuddin Baloch
said that four teams will take part in the tournament including
Pakistan Army, former national champion Young Rising Star Club
Rawalpindi, Islamabad and NFA Academy Islamabad.
The tournament will be played under Pakistan Football
Federation (PFF) rules on league system.
The opening match of the tournament will be played between
Pakistan Army and NFA Academy Islamabad on August 25.
The meeting of the Organizing Committee will be held on
August 23 to finalize the arrangement of the tournament. The
concluding and prize distribution ceremony of the tournament will
be held on August 28.
