Women football tournament from Aug 25

ISLAMABAD Aug 20 (APP): The No Smoking Women Football

Tournament will kick off from August 25 here at H-8 Ground.

Chairman, Organizing Committee, Haji Ghiasuddin Baloch

said that four teams will take part in the tournament including

Pakistan Army, former national champion Young Rising Star Club

Rawalpindi, Islamabad and NFA Academy Islamabad.

The tournament will be played under Pakistan Football

Federation (PFF) rules on league system.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between

Pakistan Army and NFA Academy Islamabad on August 25.

The meeting of the Organizing Committee will be held on

August 23 to finalize the arrangement of the tournament. The

concluding and prize distribution ceremony of the tournament will

be held on August 28.