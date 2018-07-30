Women entrepreneurs announce to support economic agenda of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Women entrepreneurs on Monday announced for their unconditional support to Pakistan Taheek-i-Insaf for its endeavors to transform national economy and reiterated their firm resolve to back developmental agenda of Imran Khan.

They are also hopeful that country will progress rapidly in changed political culture and will put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

In a statement founder President, Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) Samina Fazil said that women have pinned high hopes with incoming Prime Minister Imran

Khan who has successfully changed the country’s rotten political culture forever.

All the women entrepreneurs agreed to the developmental agenda of PTI chief who will put the country on the path of progress and prosperity, she said.

Women have voted for the success of PTI as they were certain that Imran Khan will take meaningful steps to empower them which will reduce poverty in the country, she remarked.

She anticipated that the PTI government will take concrete steps to empower the women representing the majority of the population as they would extend all the out cooperation in realizing the noble goals of the government.

Women should be brought into the mainstream and they must be included in the economic activities which will result in uplift of the social sector, she added.

Masses are fed up of those who relied on flowery statements and hollow slogans, now they want a change, therefore, they have voted PTI in power, she said, adding that those who believe in serving the masses will transform Pakistan into a developed and progressive state.