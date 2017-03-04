Women empowerment a must to establish an enlightened society: CM

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that provision of resources for women empowerment is a beneficial investment as it is a must for establishing an enlightened society.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review the progress, made in different sectors to empower women.

The chief minister said that Pakistani women have fully exhibited their talents in different walks of life; adding that they have brought laurels home with their hard work and dedication.

He observed that women living in villages are very hard working and their role in the village economy is very pivotal.

He reiterated that socio-economic empowerment of women is priority of the government. The Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for empowerment of women, and they have been given their rights by taking exemplary steps to empower women of the province.

He said that a major part of the population in Pakistan consists of women, and Pakistan cannot move forward without providing them with equal opportunities of progress and education.

Keeping this in view, the Punjab government has taken historic steps for women development and their empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that Islam has given due respect to the women and also stresses their empowerment and provision of equal rights.

The office of woman ombudsperson has been established in the Punjab. The hereditary rights of the women in properties have been safeguarded through legislation, as well as land record management information system. Similarly, women commission has been constituted for providing solution to the issues pertaining to women.

Meanwhile, a 15- percent job quota has been reserved for women in the public sector departments, and they have also been given 3-year age relaxation for government employment.

He said that provision of technical training to the women would give them socio-economic empowerment.