Women beneficiaries delighted to get cash relief under Ehsaas program

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):A number of women beneficiaries receiving payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme have expressed the sense of contentment and happiness over this historical relief package during the prevailing lockdown situation amid COVID-19 leaving many labourers and piece-rate workers jobless.

The historic initiative of Ehsaas Emergency Cash program was launched by the present government to give Rs. 12,000 immediate cash relief for supporting the downtrodden segments of society affected due to the lockdown in the country.

The happiness reflected through the faces of women beneficiaries at the time of receiving cash assistance was worth seeing.

“This amount of Rs. 12,000 means a lot for the poor like us, I have kids and daughters at my home and this is a sufficient amount for running my daily expenses,” a woman beneficiary said after receiving the payment.

Another woman beneficiary showing excitement said ,”I am extremely happy after receiving this amount and I want to thank the government for this support”.

“I am thankful to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for realising our difficulties in this critical time when we had no other source of income”, another beneficiary said.

“I will buy the ration through this amount to feed my children”, she added.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash program received welcoming response by the beneficiaries as well as social media platforms too where users from different walks of life not only appreciated this step under the hashtag “Kaptan Tera Shukriya” but also gave their feedback to make it more effective.

A tweet by Dr. Tariq Erani said “I appreciate this act but keep watchful eyes on the present economic condition, This Pandemic has the undulating phase.Here what is important is to develop protocols to survive successfully with new world order”.

Start opening businesses with preventive steps before the catastrophic phase, the tweet said.

Another tweet by Mansoor Hussain said “First time in the history of Pakistan, the state feels it’s responsibility to serve the nation, no political affiliation or recommendations require.Everyone who is entitled can get the benefits”.

“Can you believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan did what was never expected in this country.Huge respect to the prime minister. Relief funds were distributed in such a disciplined manner.

Thank you Imran Khan for taking care of the people of Pakistan. They don’t need metro buses, they need the prime minister like you”, Faizi and Abdul Manan said in their separate tweets.

Khurram in his tweet said “Congratulations Sania Nishtar for spearheading the most ambitious and extensive social security initiative in the history of the country”.

Arsalan and Sheikh Aaliyan said the government has done it wonderfully well with the coordination of provinces that the self respect of the people is not compromised as compared to the past.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing a great job through Ehsaas Emergency Cash program to support poor or needy people, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the biometrically enabled payment operation commenced from Thursday at 17,000 digital payment points countrywide across all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory.

All these cash transfers are being made after biometric verification of each beneficiary through National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

An immediate cash relief of Rs. 12,000 is being extended each to families of daily wage earners, whose livelihood has been badly affected by the corona-induced economic downturn.

Overall, Rs. 144 billion will be disbursed among 12 million families during the next two and a half weeks.

The deserving families can send SMS to 8171 service or can visit web-portal: ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk to check eligibility to become beneficiary of Ehsaas Emergency Cash program

Corona Tiger Relief Force will also facilitate daily wagers, piece-rate workers and labourers who are unable to register through SMS for Ehsaas cash disbursement program.