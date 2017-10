SIALKOT, Oct 5 (APP): A woman, Nafeesa Javaid, who was injured

in Indian forces shelling about two weeks ago, succumbed to her injuries

at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Sialkot Cantt, late Wednesday night.

Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) had shelled Pakistani border areas

and damaged the house of Nafeesa in Beeni Sulehriyaan of Charwah sector

on September 21.