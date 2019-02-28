ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Pakistani nation, inspired by the Sub-continent’s valiant ruler Tipu Sultan, would never surrender to the enemy or compromise its dignity.
“As a dignified nation, we will fight till our last breath if forced to choose between freedom and slavery,” he said in his policy statement at the joint sitting of parliament.
With Tipu Sultan as its hero, nation will never surrender: PM
