With Tipu Sultan as its hero, nation will never surrender: PM

446

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Pakistani nation, inspired by the Sub-continent’s valiant ruler Tipu Sultan, would never surrender to the enemy or compromise its dignity.
“As a dignified nation, we will fight till our last breath if forced to choose between freedom and slavery,” he said in his policy statement at the joint sitting of parliament.