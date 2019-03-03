With supreme sacrifices, soldiers safeguard our future: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday while paying tribute to the security forces personnel martyred in Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC), said ‘with their supreme sacrifices they safeguard our future.’

In a statement on his twitter handle, the foreign minister said Shaheed Havaldar Abdul Rab and Shaheed Naik Khurram laid down their lives defending civilians along the LoC. The foreign minister also shared pictures of both the martyred soldiers.

“Pakistan salutes it’s brave soldiers, the ones standing guard along our borders and the ones embracing martyrdom,” he remarked.