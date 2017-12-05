With CPEC, Karachi & Gwadar to attain central significance

KARACHI, Dec 05 (APP):With the completion of the China-
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Karachi and Gwadar would
attain central significance in the region.
This was stated by the Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair,
here on Tuesday.
He was talking to the Federal Minister for Industries and
Production, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, who called on him at the
Governor House.
Governor was of the view that with new era of prosperity,
the trade and industrial activities in Karachi would certainly
increase further and more job opportunities will be created.
He said that elaborate measures are being taken to fully
benefit from the CPEC.
Zubair said that work is going on with regard to energy
sector at the Port Qasim. Sustained power supply would be
possible to the industrial and business areas from the energy
terminal.
He pointed out that in the Karachi Development Package a
huge amount has also been allocated for the rehabilitation and
development of industrial areas.
Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi praised the steps taken for improvement
in industrial areas of the province especially that of Karachi.
He said that rehabilitation and development of
infrastructure in industrial areas is very important and the
federal government would extend every assistance in this regard.
