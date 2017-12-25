KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP):The Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has
stressed that the wisdom of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah be
implemented for the betterment of the country as well as its
people.
He was speaking on the 5th and last day of the
International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan
Karachi on Monday.
The session was also attended by a former federal minister,
Javed Jabbar, veteran journalist Ghazi Salahuddin and Jafar
Ahmed.
Raza Rabbani said that we should make sure that we implement
the Quaid wisdom.
He stated that we should benefit from the ideology of Quaid-
e-Azam. `His Pakistan was a progressive in all the fields of
life’, he added.
Ghazi Salahuddin said that Quaid wanted to be a progressive
state where everyone has freedom to live as an equal citizens.
Javed Jabbar said that we should act in accordance with the
Quaid’s guiding principles of unity, faith and strength.
At the end of session, the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam
Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony
and national songs.
Wisdom of Quaid-e-Azam be implemented: Raza Rabbani
