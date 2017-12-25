Wisdom of Quaid-e-Azam be implemented: Raza Rabbani

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP):The Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has

stressed that the wisdom of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah be

implemented for the betterment of the country as well as its

people.

He was speaking on the 5th and last day of the

International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan

Karachi on Monday.

The session was also attended by a former federal minister,

Javed Jabbar, veteran journalist Ghazi Salahuddin and Jafar

Ahmed.

Raza Rabbani said that we should make sure that we implement

the Quaid wisdom.

He stated that we should benefit from the ideology of Quaid-

e-Azam. `His Pakistan was a progressive in all the fields of

life’, he added.

Ghazi Salahuddin said that Quaid wanted to be a progressive

state where everyone has freedom to live as an equal citizens.

Javed Jabbar said that we should act in accordance with the

Quaid’s guiding principles of unity, faith and strength.

At the end of session, the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony

and national songs.