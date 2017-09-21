Winners of Asia Peace Film Festival awarded prizes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): In the category of short films, Marry

Mother (Afghanistan), Water (Afghanistan) and Sa’ad’s olive tree

(Iraq) were declared the best films of Asia Peace Film Festival

(APFF).

The Chinese documentary `Long Yearning’ was declared the best

while an animation film from Japan `My story of motorbike’ won the

award. The other best animations were The Edge (Russia), The Tree

(South Korea), The Box (Turkey) and the Impulse (South Korea).

The Iranian film `In the Mediterranean Arm’ won the best in

the micromentary category. The other nominations were Playing House

(Turkey), Cube (Iran), Hanging (Iran), Chirapajas (Russia) and

Golden Egg (Singapore).

Every winner was also granted with a cash prize of US$2000

while a film fund was also established to provide US$10,000 to

support those filmmakers who could not execute their ideas due to

lack of funds.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Director

General Syed Jamal Shah said Cinema, both narrative and documentary,

is probably the most accessible and effective vehicle for promoting

social change in the world because it can address important social

and cultural issues while at the same time entertaining people.

He said, it has the unique ability to reach mass audiences

that no other form of communication or art can match and is equipped

with powerful tools to engage people into a collective that,

informs, transforms and shapes the public mind.

He said, being a collaborative art form, cinema employs

acting, music, choreography, writing, photography geography and

architecture to create dramatic visual effects, synthetic dreams,

counterfeit emotions and preconceived spontaneity to tell stories.

Most of the international delegates while speaking on the

occasion said, almost all the countries in the Asian continent have

the similar problems. The cinema can bring the Asian societies

closer and together to fight the challenges being faced by the most

populace continent.

Over a dozen delegates spoke of their aspirations for the

peace and acceptance of differences to live together in a harmonised

manner.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Komeil Soheili, Kim

Jooyoung, Nikkin Loke Sau Mui, Liguer Tu, Min Min Hein, Hassnain

Imran Hani, Boopathy Wickramage, Merve Cirisoglu Cotur, Fatemeh

Hassanzadeh, Kamboziya Partovi, Nasrin Moradi, Hamid Reza Soheili,

Mariya Saeed, Sahraa Karimi, Syed Jala Rohani, Anne Hellen Geroe

Demy and Amir Masoud Soheili.