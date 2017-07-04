Willing abidance of law, speedy justice must to achieve stable law & order in country: COAS

KARACHI, July 4 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar
Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said stable law and order in the country was
possible only with effective writ of the state through implementation
of state laws, its willing abidance by the public and across the
board speedy dispensation of justice.
Despite considerable headway, we have a long way to go on
these counts. Army shall continue to render its full support to all
state institutions in this regard, the COAS said at a special
meeting of the Apex Committee Sindh held at the headquarters of
Karachi Corps.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with Home Minister,
Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police as well as Commander
Karachi Corps, director generals of Inter Services Intelligence
(ISI) and Pakistan Ranger Sindh and other civil and military officials
attended the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations news release
said.
The meeting was briefed about law and order situation of
Karachi and internal security matters of the province by the
stakeholders concerned. Progress of National Action Plan (NAP) was
reviewed and escape of high profile terrorists from Central Jail
Karachi with suggested corrective measures was also discussed.
The Forum while expressing satisfaction on improvement of law
and order situation, impressed upon the requirement for persistent
efforts to achieve durable peace and stability within the province.
Areas requiring more focus to retain the peace dividends were
identified for further progress to include police reforms, better
coordination between federal and provincial authorities on NAP,
expeditious completion of Safe City Project and the need for speedy
prosecution, besides others.
The Forum reiterated the need for durable peace being
quintessential for safety and security of the people and economic
activities especially in the metropolis.
The COAS lauded efforts of Karachi Corps and Sindh Rangers in
coordinating the multi-agency efforts and performance of other law
enforcing agencies, including police.
He directed all stakeholders to further improve synergy,
reaction capability of law enforcement agencies, decision making
process and to hold the public office holders accountable.
Appreciating recent improvements in capability and capacity of
Sindh police, the COAS suggested improvements in its internal
functioning to include induction on merit, availability of young
trained leadership and strengthening of command.
Willing abidance of law, speedy justice must to achieve stable law & order in country: COAS
KARACHI, July 4 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar