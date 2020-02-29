Will visit Central Asian States soon to strengthen trade ties: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that he would visit the Central Asian States soon as Pakistan desired to strengthen the trade ties with the region.

In a meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin in Doha, on the sideline of the signing ceremony of US-Taliban peace deal, the foreign minister said during his visit, he would also discuss the Afghan peace process with the leadership of the respective states.

He said Pakistan did not believe in the development of merely a state but the whole region. The promotion of trade ties with the Central Asian States was very crucial for Pakistan, he added.

Both the sides discussed the bilateral relations, regional matters as well as Afghan peace process.