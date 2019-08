ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while drawing attention of the international community on the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) questioned as whether the world would watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that the curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK was unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) ideology inspired by Nazi ideology.