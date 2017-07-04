ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday said she would appear
before the joint investigation team (JIT) on Wednesday, and
follow the rule of law like his father.
“Will appear before the JIT, follow the rule of law as
you [Nawaz Sharif] always have …,” Maryam Nawaz said in her
tweet.
“See you tomorrow, Insha’Allah !,” she said in another
tweet.
Maryam Nawaz said, “He [Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif] has
seen & been through the most testing times, in the 30+ years
of his political career, acing out his rivals.”
“Yet as an affectionate and protective father, I saw his
eyes filled with concern and apprehensions over his daughter’s
appearance before JIT,” she said.
“I told him that I am your daughter, trained by you,
will neither cower down, nor yield to pressure & nothing will
deter me from taking up the cudgels against transgression and
injustice,” Maryam Nawaz added in her tweet.
`Will appear before JIT, follow rule of law…’: Maryam Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime