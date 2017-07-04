`Will appear before JIT, follow rule of law…’: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday said she would appear

before the joint investigation team (JIT) on Wednesday, and

follow the rule of law like his father.

“Will appear before the JIT, follow the rule of law as

you [Nawaz Sharif] always have …,” Maryam Nawaz said in her

tweet.

“See you tomorrow, Insha’Allah !,” she said in another

tweet.

Maryam Nawaz said, “He [Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif] has

seen & been through the most testing times, in the 30+ years

of his political career, acing out his rivals.”

“Yet as an affectionate and protective father, I saw his

eyes filled with concern and apprehensions over his daughter’s

appearance before JIT,” she said.

“I told him that I am your daughter, trained by you,

will neither cower down, nor yield to pressure & nothing will

deter me from taking up the cudgels against transgression and

injustice,” Maryam Nawaz added in her tweet.